360 competitors take part in Athy Dragon Boat Regatta 2018

The sun shone and the teams raced hard on Sunday, May 7 at the Athy Dragon Boat Regatta 2018.

In all 360 competitors took part in the event with strong fields in both the women’s and U18s racing categories.

“It was great to welcome teams from near and far we look forward to seeing teams from Belfast, Donegal, Limerick to mention just a few on Athy waterways in the future,” the club stated on their facebook page.

“Congratulations to our three teams all who made their respective finals. Our junior team Barrow Dragons coming in secon in a photo finish, our ladies team the Dragon Hearts coming in third again in a photo finish and to Kendra Warriors who won convincingly in the Open category. Fantastic team works guys.”

The club has been going from strength to strength in Athy and last November it received a grant of €13,500 for the purchase of Dragon boats and equipment.

For full results log on to http://www.dragonboat.ie/athy-dragon-boat-regatta-2018-results/