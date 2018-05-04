ESB warn of dangers of swimming in reservoirs in Kildare and Wickow

With a spell of fine weather promised this bank holiday weekend, ESB is warning the general public of the dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

This is due to the risk of uneven ground, deep waters, changing water levels and fast-flowing waters.

These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Leixlip in Kildare.

Others elsewhere include Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Assaroe and Lough Nacung in County Donegal.