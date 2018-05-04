Kildare families wanted for RTE house show

Teach Dara Community and Family Centre in Kildare town are helping researchers currently looking for people interested in taking part in the second series of This Crowded House for RTÉ2.

The programme is presented by Brendan Courtney and helps adults who are living at home with their parents but want to move out.

Last year, Brendan- with the help of top financial and property experts - helped eight families with adult children living at home move out, or get on the right financial path to independence.

Get in touch let with Teach Dara if you are interested.