Two new gardai and one sergeant for Kildare

Two new gardai and one sergeant will be assigned to Kildare as part of the 87 new garda members appointed to Roads Policing Units throughout the country.

The first 87 new members have completed their induction training and have been appointed to Roads Policing units already.

According to a garda statement a key priority of the units will be road safety and denying criminals the use of the road.

Meanwhile an additional 63 appointments will be made in October 2018 bringing the total to 150.

There will be further appointments made in 2019, 2020 and 2021.