Kildare charity event Raises €43,000 for Peter McVerry Trust

CEO of Peter McVerry Trust Pat Doyle, was presented with a cheque for €43,000 yesterday, April 30 that was raised by a charity dinner at Killashee House, Naas, last December.

It was the second time the fundraising committee, led by local businesswoman Jackie Lavin, organised the charity dinner event at Killashee House.

The proceeds of the two annual events have raised a total of €78,455 for Peter McVerry Trust's work to support people impacted by homelessness in Kildare.