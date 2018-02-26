Spate of power tool thefts in Kildare

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a number of power tools were stolen from a house on the Kildare Road in Athy between February 22 at 8pm and the following day at 8am,

A window in the house was smashed and a number of tools were taken in the raid.

Gardai did not have an estimated value of the tools however it was confirmed that a large number of power tools were taken from the shed.

Gardai in Kildare are also appealing for information after a shed was raided in the Bishopsland area of Kildare town on February 22 at 10.30pm.

The shedlocated at the back of the house was broken into.

Gardai could not yet confirm if anything was taken.

And gardai have made a further an appeal for information after a lawnmower was stolen from a house at Grey Abbey in Kildare town between February 2 at 6pm and February 24 at 7am.

Power tools were also stolen in the raid on a shed at the back of the house.

Gardai did not confirm the value of the items stolen.