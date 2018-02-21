Athy Twinning Committee outline budget for 15th anniversary

Athy Twinning will celebrate 15 years next year with its twin town of Grandvilliers in Northern France.

Members of Athy Twinning Committee came before the Municipal District Council on Monday, February 19 last to outline their plans and request funding of €9,,800 for this year and next.

The cost of Twinning is approximately €8000 every two years with most of this money spent in hosting the bi annual visit of the delegation from Grandvilliers. This year the committee are looking for €9,800 to mark the 15th anniversary.

The Municipal Area Committee and Kildare County Council provide 100% of the funds necessary to run the programme.

A break down of the projected funds for 2018 to 2019 were provided to councillors and includes €300 to run an Art Competition with two local schools and €150 for a trip to the battle of the Somme to be accompanied by a teacher. Two Student from Transition Year traveled over to Grandvilliers for the Battle of the Somme Commemorations last year which are held in July. The committee are inviting two more TY students to travel over to France again this year.

€2,500 will be spent on a celebration meal with €600 for wine and €100 for a celebration cake and €200 for flight subsidies.

“We would hope that the Council recognises the benefits that a strong Twinning programme can bring to the town and will continue to fund at the current levels,” said Tom Kearney of the committee.

“We are also aware that a new funding model has been implemented by the County Council and so we include our proposed budget for the 2018-2019 cycle which includes an additional amount to recognise the additional expense that we may incurto celebrate the 15th anniversary which falls in 2019. With this in mind we are already looking at how best to commemorate this milestone.”

Meanwhile the next twinning trip will take place leaving Athy on Friday, May 4 to Grandvilliers.

KCC has recommended that two councillors sit on the board of the twinning committee.