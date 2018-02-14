WATCH: Take a peak at the second phase of Brocan Wood housing development in Monasterervin
Phase two
Brocan Wood is a new development of three and four bedroom family homes located on the Old Dublin Road in Monasterevin. Interested parties are being asked to register their interest in phase two of the development.
These homes are described as being finished to the highest standards with luxury and comfort a priority. Ideally located for the commuter with the benefit of a host of local amenities in Monasterevin.
