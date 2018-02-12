Man found rummaging upstairs after asking to check water supply in Newbridge
Gardai in Kildare are warning homeowners to be vigilant after a man called to the door of the home of an elderly couple asking to check their water supply in Newbridge on February 6 at 6pm.
The man was later found rummaging in an upstairs bedroom at Cedarwood Park. He was asked to leave and did so immediately. Nothing was taken and the couple did not give a description of the man.
