Alleged assault in Athy
Drunken male allegedly touched a passerby inappropriately
Gardai in Kildare are appealing for witnesses to an alleged minor assault of a person in Emily Square, Athy on February 9 at 7.30pm.
According to gardai a drunken male allegedly touched a passerby inappropriately.
He was described as being very drunk at the time.
A file is currently being prepared on the incident and it will be sent to the DPP.
Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527731 with any information.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on