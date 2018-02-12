Alleged assault in Athy

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for witnesses to an alleged minor assault of a person in Emily Square, Athy on February 9 at 7.30pm.

According to gardai a drunken male allegedly touched a passerby inappropriately.

He was described as being very drunk at the time.

A file is currently being prepared on the incident and it will be sent to the DPP.

Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527731 with any information.