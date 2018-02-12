KCC seek further information on Monasterevin Malt House development

Kildare County Council is seeking further information on the proposed redevelopment of the Malt House in Monasterevin.

Developers, Clonmel Enterprises Ltd sought planning last year to redevelop the protected structure at Malt House, Canal Harbour.

The plans consist of the construction of 28 new residential units including 14 three bed terrace houses and 14 four bed semi detached houses. Plans also include 15 two bed apartments, six one bed apartments, oneduplex and one three bed apartment and 91 car parking spaces, bin storage and bicycle parking.

The council is seeking further information on a number of areas including access concerns from the proposed vehicular entrance to the site from Canal Harbour and the number of car parking spaces. They are also looking for a bat survey, street lighting and a flood risk assessment on the proposed site to make provision for climate change.

The developer must also engage in the services of a qualified archaeologist to carry out an assessment of the site.

The applicant has six months to provide all necessary information to the council.