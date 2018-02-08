Kildare man appeals for donations to support families in need in Nigeria

Kildare man Michael Reade and co founder of a Nigerian based NGO, The Patsy Furlong Foundation is appealing for donations to raise €4,000 to help a handful of families farm 20 acres of land to feed themselves.

The Patsy Furlong Foundation is a Kildare registered charity, which was formed in 2001 when Michael and some friends purchased a house in the Nigerian city of Ilesa in the county of Osun. They currently have two families with six children living there. They support them with food, education and medical needs. Their mission is to develop projects that help vulnerable people in Nigeria to become independent and with a sustainable income.

Recently, they have started a cooperative for seven women headed households and they are now trying to develop an agricultural project for to give them a sustainable income. Michael believes this is a small charity, that helps a small number of people but in a big way.

“We are making the New Dawn appeal to raise the money €4,000 necessary to plant and harvest the 20 acres of land we have secured for the Co-Operative.”

“This is the year we make it happen. We have been working on this project for ten years to get to this point,” said Michael.

“We have put in place all the things necessary to bring it to fruition. The goal is to make the families economically independent. The Adetoyese, Agboola, Ikotun, Oluruntoba and Adewoye families have struggled all their lives to make ends meet with the constant stress of never having enough. Like all people they worry about their children's future. You can change their world forever this year.

To donate log onto https://www.idonate.ie/3437_patsy-furlong-foundation.html