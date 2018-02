Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information after a Shrine box and some candles were stolen from Nurney Church on Saturday, February 3 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

According to gardai the church door had been left open at the time.

The brass shrine box was empty at the time.

Two candles were also taken.

If you have any information contact Kildare gardai on 045 527731.