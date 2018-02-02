€29.5 m funding allocated for new roads in Kildare

Kildare County Council has allocated €29.5 million in funding for roads in Kildare this year.

Out of that funding of €1.9m will be allocated for Athy’s Southern Distributor Route in 2018 as part of Kildare’s allocation for Local and Regional Roads for 2018.

“The funding is part of an overall allocation of €29.5m towards the improvement and rehabilitation of Kildare’s local and regional roads,” said Kildare South TD Martin Heydon.

“ €16.5m of this funding is dedicated to the important Sallins By-Pass and Osberstown interchange where work has started.”

The funding was also welcomed by County Kildare Chamber of Commerce.

A statement said the Chamber today welcomed the announcement by Kildare Co. Council of the allocation by the NRA of an additional €1.9m of funding towards the Athy Southern Distributor Road. These funds will be used to carry out accommodating works along the proposed route in advance of the main building contract. Vivian Cummins of County Kildare Chamber recently met with Niall Morrissey, Director of Services - Roads, Transportation and Public Safety with Kildare County Council to discuss the announcement.