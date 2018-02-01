New tourist trail launched in Kildare town

A new tourist trail dedicated to Ireland’s female patron saint, St Brigid, has been launched by the County Kildare Tourism Board.

Launched on St Brigid’s Day, Thursday, February 1 to coincide with Féile Bríde, St Brigid’s Trail takes in some of Kildare Town’s best-known landmarks creating a north-south trail which will be a major attraction for visitors to the town.

The Trail was launched in conjunction with Ireland's Ancient East and will connect with the larger Sacred Ireland tourism trail in the future “Kildare Town is one of the most important ecclesiastical centres in Ireland, which we highlight with this new tourist trail,” said Kildare Tourism Development Manager Aine Mangan. “St Brigid established her church and monastery close to an oak grove in Kildare, giving the town its name – Cill Dara, church of the oak.”

Starting at the Kildare Heritage Centre on Market Square, visitors can watch an audio-visual presentation on St Brigid and her connection to the town. After the Heritage Centre, the trail then takes in St Brigid’s Cathedral before heading south toward St Brigid’s Church which was opened by Daniel O’Connell in 1833.

Visitors then move on to the Solas Bhríde Centre – a purpose-built centre dedicated to the spiritual legacy of St Brigid and its relevance for today.

The final spot on the tour is the ancient St Brigid’s Well on Tully Road. Tourists will be guided around the trail by a new brochure and map.