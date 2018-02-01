207 houses get green light for Kildare town

Plans for a massive new 207 home development and creche facilty in Kildare town has been given the green light.

Kildare Council Council granted permission today, February 1, to Greyabbey Investments Ltd. The company wants to build the homes and a two-storey childcare facility at Greyabbey on the Nurney Road.

The proposed development will consist of six semi-detached, five-bed, two-storey houses; 81 four-bed, two-storey houses (80 semi-detached and one detached); and 120 three-bed, two-storey houses (111 semi-detached and nine mid-terraced).

Last July the council noted there were no single storey, or two bed homes in the plans. It asked the developer to include a greater mix of houses. Other concerns included a request for a further Road Safety Audit, traffic management and details on public lighting and surface water and drainage issues.

The site is surrounded by agricultural lands to the north and west; the Nurney Road (R415), a residential dwelling to the east; and residential dwellings, a commercial premises and greenfield lands to the south.

Access to the development would be via the Nurney Road, with works to the Nurney Road to include a right-hand turning lane, pedestrian crossing, traffic calming, alterations to existing footpaths and verges, and provision of cycle paths.

One condition of planning includes that the developper employs an archaeologist to monitor all removal of the topsoil associated with the development.