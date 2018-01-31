Footballer turned priest to speak at Monasterevin Novena

Former Irish international and Manchester United footballer turned priest, Fr Philip Mulryne, will be one of the key note speakers at this year’s Monasterevin novena.

The recently ordained Dominican Priest, Fr Mulryne, will speak at the six week Lenten event on Wednesday, March 14 at 7.30 pm.

Other key note speakers lined up for this year include Terry Thorpe, Mental Health Advocate with Hope(d) Counselling Services and Cyril Farrell, Former Galway Hurling Manager and TV pundit.

The annual Monasterevin Parish Solemn Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual Help in St Peter and Paul’s Church, Monasterevin will begin on Wednesday 14, February and last throughout Lent until Wednesday 24 March.

The theme of this year's Novena is “The Family – A Place of Faith, Hope and Love”. At Mass each evening a guest speaker will speak about their work, faith journey and how their faith strengthens them in their ministry and work.

The full line up is as follows: Terry Thorpe, Mental Health Advocate with Hope(d) Counselling Services will speak on Wednesday, February 14 at 7.30 pm; Cyril Farrell, Former Galway Hurling Manager and TV Pundit. February 21; Maria Steen, The Iona Institute. Well known writer and broadcaster, February 28; Martin Kennedy, married with two children, Wednesday 7, March; Dr Lorna Gold, Well known speaker and head of Policy Advocacy in Trócaire on Wednesday, March 21 .

People are invited to place their petitions in the boxes provided in the Church, we will pray for these intentions during our Novena. All talks start at 7.30 pm.