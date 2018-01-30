Kildare town Heritage Centre to recreate St Brigid's cloak with willow

To celebrate St Brigid and the traditions associated with her, Kildare town Heritage Centre are recreating her cloak with willow and wishes next Saturday.

They are asking you to drop in to make your wish.

“Thanks to Willow Wonder for bringing the beautiful willow lady to us for the week,” said Tom McCutcheon from the Heritage Centre.

This is just one of a number of events to celebrate the life and times of St Brigid in Kildare town this month.

READ MORE: Feile Bride 2018