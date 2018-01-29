Kildare gardai investigate spate of burglaries

Kildare gardai are appealing for witnesses to a spate of burglaries last week.

Jewellery was taken from a house in Kilkea in Castledermot on January 22 last between 10.15 am and 6.20 pm.

Entry was gained to the property through a rear door and a number of items of jewellery were stolen.

Gardai are appealing for information.

Meanwhile on Friday, January 26 at 1.30am a butchers premises was broken into in Crookestown.

An alarm was activated and some cash was stolen.

Gardai are also appealing for information regarding a break-in in Athy. A shed was broken into in Tankardstown in Athy on January 27 between 4am and 5am.

A number of tools were taken in the raid including a chain saw.

Lastly a house in Patrick's Avenue in Athy was broken into from January 27 to 28 between 1 pm and 3 pm.

A rear window was damaged, entry was gained and a TV was stolen in the raid.

If you have any information on any of the above crimes contact gardai at Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730.