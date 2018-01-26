Athy sex exposure case sent to Circuit Court

The case of an elderly man who came before Athy District court last Tuesday, January 23 on charges of committing an indecent act, including masturbation, has been sent forward to the next sitting of Naas Circuit Court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, came to the attention of gardai at a rural Kildare location on February, 15 2016. He allegedly committed an indecent act and engaged in simulated sexual behaviour and masturbated.

A book of evidence was served and the defendant received an alibi warning from Judge Desmond Zaidan.

His case will appear at Naas Circuit Court on February, 27, 2018.