Call to salt Kildangan to Kildare road

A call has been made for the council to salt the Kildangan to Kildare town road (L3010) due to a number of accidents on the road recently.

Cllr Mark Wall tabled a motion at the January area meeting held in Athy last Monday, January 22.

He also requested that emergency signage be put on standby for all future events where accidents occur and where roads are not salted.

The members were told it is not possible to add this route as the KCC salting trucks are running a near full capacity at the moment. This prevents the council from adding any new roads to the salting route, “no matter how small” during routine salting operations.

The meeting heard that there are 2,500 kms of road in county Kildare — 500 kms of which are currently being salted at a cost of €10,000 per night.

A review will be carried out next April to consider other routes in the county to be salted next winter. The review will also look at how quickly the council can get the information out to the public regarding road conditions and salting.