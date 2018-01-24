Prison sentences for two men who abused young mother at Athy Court

Two men were given prison sentences at Athy District Court on Tuesday, January 23, for being in breach of a safety order and assault causing harm to a young mother.

The two men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, came to the attention of gardai on January 1 of 2017, while out socialising.

The ex-partner of one of the defendants was also out on the night. The court heard that one month prior to the incident, one of their young children had passed away and both parents were still grieving at the time.

The court was told that CCTV images captured from the night show the men making unwanted approaches to the victim and restraining her. Then one of the men, not her ex, struck the victim who fell back and hit her eye off a table. When she was on the ground he proceeded to kick her in the ribs. She was abused verbally and accused of killing the young child.

She was helped by a friend but she had trouble getting away as they tried to stop the car from leaving. Her ex partner then followed her home.

The court heard then that an altercation between the victim and her ex-partner subsequently took place at the child’s grave the following day. The woman was told that her family’s home would be burned down and her family killed.

The ex-partner was then arrested for breaching a safety order. Both men pleaded guilty to charges before the court.

The victim read out a impact statement in court saying that she still suffers from anxiety, and stress.

"I find it hard to trust people now," she said. "After I trusted someone I once thought I knew so well. I have suffered mental abuse - accusing me of murdering my own [child].”

The court was told that both men were highly intoxicated on the night and are now remorseful for their actions. The ex-partner apologised in court to the victim and to her family. He said he was grieving at the time and did not know how to deal with his feelings.

Judge Desmond Zaidan gave the ex-partner six months for breaching two safety orders on January 1 and 2, 2017.

The other defendant was given nine months for the assault causing harm to the victim.