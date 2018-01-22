Overcrowding warning at Naas Hospital

Situation will be reviewed later

Naas General Hospital is currently experiencing high levels of attendances and admissions.

As a result, the HSE’s Escalation Policy has been activated at the hospital.

A statement from the hospital is requesting that patients attend their GP first.

"In order to assist us we are requesting that patients in the first instance, consider using their GP for medical assessment, where possible.

The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.”