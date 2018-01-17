€64,000 RAPID funds for Athy

Some €64,500 worth of funding from the RAPID National Grants Programme has been allocated to Athy- based projects.

Funding of €64,500 was announced for every county in the country, including Kildare, for areas of high depravation.

This year a decision was made to focus the funding on the Athy area as this was formerly the RAPID area for Kildare.

There are three projects that will benefit from the funding this year.

The biggest beneficiary is a community house at Townspark in Athy which will receive €44,500.

The space is used to facilitate community events like knitting groups and craft fairs and local Tus workers are located there. Other community activites like Halloween parties and festive events also take place there.

Kildare Youth Services is to recieve €12,000 to fit out their new premises in Athy. This is located at the back of Shaws Department Store in the town.

Finally an allocation of €12,000 will be made to purchase works equipment for Tus workers.

The funding and overall administration will be channelled through Kildare County Council.

The recast RAPID Programme provides support to groups which are tackling social exclusion and helps improve the quality of life for residents in disadvantaged urban areas and provincial towns across the country.

It operates alongside other schemes and programmes already in place in communities, but groups can only use this funding for capital projects, or part of a capital project.

Some examples of projects, or parts of projects, which are eligible for this capital funding include:

CCTV installation in communities; community garden funding; public realm improvements such as ;youth facilities and play/recreation spaces; energy efficiency type projects; and projects in support of the Creative Ireland policy objective.

Government departments, State Agencies , locally based community and voluntary groups and not-for-profit organisations in disadvantaged urban areas including provincial towns can apply for funding under the RAPID Programme 2018.

The Programme has a national allocation of €2m euro for 2018, there no maximum grant amount per project.