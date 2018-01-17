Round Towers GAA annual dinner dance will be held in March

The Round Tower’s GAA annual dinner dance will take place this year in Hotel Keadeen on March 10 and the tickets are now on sale from the club.

“There will be presentations to our victorious Ladies and Senior B teams plus a few extra special presentations,” said PRO Liam Toft.

“This promises to be a great night with a live band and a special guest of honour. Tickerts cost €35. We are hoping to have a great turnout.”

To purchase tickets contact Rebecca Carroll 0866001794, Sarah Twomey 087 9345434, Liam Toft 0879495982 or any member of the club.

Meanwhile the boys minor training has started. Anyone interested please contact Liam.

The mens and ladies senior football teams are back training also.

“Glenn Ryan is staying on as our men's manager and tge club would like to welcome Keith Ryan as our new senior ladies football manager We'd like to to wish both Glenn and Keith along with their panels the best of luck for 2018,” he added.