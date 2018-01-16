Design team appointed to Monasterevin day care centre

The HSE has appointed a design team for the long awaited Monasterevin Day Care Centre.

And a planning application for the new centre will be lodged within the next three months according to the HSE.

In a statement to the Leader the HSE said it has made funding available for the design phase of the project and a design team have been appointed. It is estimated that the design phase will be completed in early 2018.

“Once the design phase is completed the HSE will establish the exact amount of funding required from the capital plan for construction. The original feasibility study in 2015 proposes a construction cost of €540,000.”

The former Monasterevin day care centre for people with dementia, now operates on the grounds of Dunmurry Springs Golf Club at Dunmurry Hill, Rahilla Commons.

The day care centre relocated from its previous location at Moore Abbey in Monasterevin late last year.

It is a temporary measure until the centre in Monasterevin is re-opened and it operates three days a week providing person-centred dementia-specific care to local clients.

The service provides a warm and welcoming environment for people with dementia from 9 to am 4pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays is availed of by 18 families.

The HSE statement added that a project timeline can only be developed once the design and costing phases are complete.

Meanwhile a Gofundme page has also been set up for the Monasterevin day care centre seeking donations to help the run the centre. To access the page click on the following link:

Gofundme

According to a committee statement the centre depends on local fundraisers and donations to keep it up and running.

"The day care are lucky to have a lovely bunch of staff who go out of there way to make it enjoyable center. This service needs to stay up and running to help the people of Monasterevin meet up with new people. without this service the people of Monasterevin would have no other way of getting out and about for a few hours. We the day care committee ask if you would kindly donated to our centre no matter how small of a donation. Every cent goes back into the centre to improve it. The centereis open to anyone wishing to join come on down and join In. We like to thank the the people of Monasterevin and other areas who have support us so far. We would like to thank the people of Monasterevin and surround area's for kindly buying tickets for Christmas draw back in December. Also to the local businesses who kindly donated prizes. With out your support our centre would not be able to keep running. We can't thank you all a enough."