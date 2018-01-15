Gardai investigate spate of burglaries in Kildare

Kildare gardai are appealing for information on a spate of burglaries last week.

A house in Doorley Court in Rathangan was burgled on January 11 between 5.20pm and 6.20pm. A front window was broken, the rooms were ransacked and some cash and two playstation controls were taken.

On the same night January 11 to 12 in Mount Carmel in Newbridge a car was taken from outside a house. The car, a Skoda had been left locked a parked in the driveway. The owners woke up to find the keys and the car were gone.

A shed was broken into overnight January 13 to 14 at Eagle Hill, Kildare and a number of items were taken. Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.