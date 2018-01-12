Additional Bus Service for Celbridge, Maynooth and Leixlip

Dublin Bus will provide additional bus services for Celbridge, Leixlip and Maynooth which will come into affect on January 29 next according to a Kildare North TD.

“I have been informed that there will be an additional bus service on Route 67 leaving Maynooth and servicing Celbridge going to Dublin at 6.20am,” said Deputy Frank O’Rouke TD.

“In addition, there will also be an additional bus service on Route 66 leaving Merrion Square at 7.40am going to Leixlip and Maynooth. On Route 66, there will be another service leaving Merrion Square at 3pm for Leixlip and Maynooth. There will also be an additional service leaving Maynooth at 16.25 heading to Dublin via Leixlip.”