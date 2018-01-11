Musician to host Buskathon in Athy in memory of his late brother

A local musican Niall Dunne is hosting a buskathon will be held on in Athy on Friday, February 9 at 11am in memory of his late brother Ray.

Music and fun is promised all day long with be some fantastic bands and musicians kicking off in Emily Square in Athy at 11am to help raise funds for Aware.

Niall, whose brother Ray lost his battle with depression nearly two years ago, has created a funding page to shine a light on the what he says is the ‘darkness of mental health issues and those affected by it’.

You can access the page here: Everyday Heroes

Niall posted on facebook recently that next month, on the week of Ray's second anniversary, February 9, he will host a Buskathon on Emily Square in Athy in Ray's memory.

“I will be out busking from 11am in the morning until 9pm that evening," he wrote.

"My reasons for doing this are simple. I want to honour my best friend, my brother Ray. I want people to hear some of his songs through my voice and guitar playing. I will also be playing out songs from Ray's album 'Amidst bright shadows' throughout the day. I want people to come out and talk to me about mental health and depression. I want us to openly speak about this silent illness in the same way we openly speak about any other illness. This is also a charity event, and so I want to raise as much money as possible for the amazing work done by Aware.

"And finally, in remembering Ray and raising awareness of mental health issues and depression I want our community to have a fun day out full of music and laughter. I often hear people say, 'It's OK to not be OK' but I hold a different view; it's NOT OK to not be OK. For the individual experiencing struggles, of course it's OK but for us as a society we must be more understanding and compassionate towards those with mental health issues. We must talk about it more openly and divide ourselves of all the stigma attached to mental health. Depression is a silent killer. It is an ailment of the mind, just like any other ailment of the body. We must look for the signs of depression and the only way we can do this is to talk to those with experience.

So folks, on Friday February 9 please come and join me for my Buskathon in Emily Square Athy from 11am.”

Niall has also asked all local musicians to come along and join him on the day.