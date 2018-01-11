Public information night for First Responders in Kildare town

Kildare Town Community First Responders are hosting a public information evening on January 29 next at 8pm at the community school.

They are seeking more volunteers to come on board. Would you like to make a difference in your community, learn life saving skills, meet new people?.

Come along and find out if CFR Kildare Town is for you. All training is provided for volunteers.

A first responder is trained as a minimum in basic life support and the use of a defib, who attends an actual or potentially life-threatening emergency.

All welcome