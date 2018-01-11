WATCH: Kildare schools take part in BT Young Scientist selfie

Kildare young scientists joined in the fun at the BT Young Scientist exhibition yesterday by taking part in a still selfie.

See if you can spot yourself or your friends in this impressive footage posted from the science fair of the science selfie. &lt;/iframe

Its day two of the BT Young Scientist and Kildare is well represented again this year with 12 schools exhibiting their projects at the RDS.

The Leinster Leader has been up there since yesterday interviewing the Kildare students and capturing the events as they happen online and on twitter.

The winners will be announced tomorrow.