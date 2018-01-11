Kildare property prices to rise by up to 10 per cent in 2018

Lack of supply in Kildare has driven by prices by between five and 10 per cent in 2017 and the prediction is that rise will continue into 2018.

This is according to the Sunday Times Property Price Guide 2018 which predicts a continued growth in the property sector in Kildare this year.

In 2015 in Kildare on average the price of a second had two bed appartment was €145,000 rising to €160,000 in 2018. A new three bed townhouse in 2015 would have set you back €210.000 but is now worth €240,000. A second hand three bed town house in 2015 was valued at €200,000. The same house now will cost you €220.000.

A new four bed town house in 2015 cost €290,000 rising to €320,000 by 2018. A second hand four bed town house increased in the same time frame from €270,000 to €290,000. A three bed bungalow on a half acre went from €260,000 to €290,000 while a large country home with land increased the most during the three year time frame from €500,000 to €600,000.

According to the guide the average family sized house price in Naas in 2017 was €285,000. Kildare often attracts buyers priced out of the Dublin market fuelling prices locally. Meanwhile the lack of rental accomodation pushed prices for a three-bedroom semi detached house to about €1,400 a month in Naas.

The help-to-buy scheme has increased demand for new houses and builders are busy trying to keep up with demand with 1,200 new homes being built in new developments in Naas and Kildare town.