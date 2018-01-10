Mum warned her child must attend school at Athy Court

A mum of seven was before Athy District Court on Tuesday for allowing her nine-year-old to miss 88 days of school last year.

The mum, who pleaded guilty and cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court that she had no transport to bring him to school, three miles away.

She said that there was no public transport and that her son could not walk the three miles and back as it was too far. She also said that she could not get a place on the private school bus, adding that even the school had tried on her behalf.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that the child will have serious problems when he is an adult as he needs his education.

"He has a basic human right to education," he said.

"You have to make him go."

The mother told the court that the nine-year-old does not want to go to school with his older siblings who are in post primary and could walk him to school.

She said he started 'kicking and screaming'.

"It is hard to send a child off to school when he is kicking and screaming," she said.

Judge Desmond Zaidan instructed the mother that it was her duty to get her child to school.

"You owe it to him to give him an education," he said.

The court heard that this school year the boy has been attending and enjoying school as the mother is paying a taxi to bring him to and from the school at her own expense.

"He's doing well now and he is happy it's just getting him there but we get a taxi now everyday. I pay for it," she said.

The case was adjourned until next May.

"If you give me any excuses I'll put you in prison," he added. "The boy is not at fault here you are."