Kildare councillor welcomes timeline for reallocation of council houses

The announcement that Kildare County Council (KCC) will provide a detailed timeframe to re-allocate unoccupied council houses in Prosperous has been welcomed by a local councillor.

Social Democrats Cllr Aidan Farrelly praised the news at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, June 3.

In its response to Cllr Farrelly, KCC said that there are currently four properties available for reletting in Anne Street, Prosperous.

Councillor Aidan Farrelly, Social Democrats

KCC explained: "All four units have been offered to prospective tenants and the respective offers have been accepted.

"The required background work is now being undertaken."

KCC added: "Naturally, prospective tenants cannot always immediately leave their current address but it is expected that all the offered homes will be occupied within the next few weeks.

"Of the remaining two vacant properties, one property is fire-damaged and it will take a considerable amount of time to complete the repairs on it.

"It is anticipated that the other property will be available for offer and allocation within the next two weeks."

KCC concluded by saying that Number 4, Anne Street has been designated for use as a community centre facility for the local community.

Cllr Farrelly said that he appreciated the response from KCC, calling it 'very good news.'

"I appreciated the work by KCC at Anne Street," he told those in attendance.

He also requested the council to notify him of any details relating to the community space.

In response, KCC said that it would do so when further details become available.