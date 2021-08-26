Kildare Drive In Ceili in aid of Little Way Cancer Support Centre

A unique event is set to take place in Clane next week.

A Drive In Ceili is taking place at Clane GAA in aid of the Little Way Cancer Support Centre on Saturday September 5 at 3pm.

Members of the Shamrock Star Ceili Band are making a much anticipated return to the stage.

"The idea for the fundraiser emerged after two family members Margaret Brereton and Declan

Aungier came together and released the Shamrock Star Ceili Band CD," said a Little Way Cancer Centre spokesperson.

"Due to the phenomenal success of the CD and with the assistance of Clane GAA they will host Kildare’s first Drive in Ceili. The afternoon will see a host of traditional musicians playing some well-known Irish ceili tunes. The afternoon will be a trip down memory lane for those in attendance as members of the original Shamrock Star will be on stage reliving some of those lively ceili sessions of the past."

Musicians playing on the day will include three of the original Shamrock Star band members - Peter Gordon on guitar, and Ducks Moran and Dinny Moran on accordion. Other musicians on the day will include Declan Aungier on accordion, Zak Moran on drums and Alan Brereton on piano.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Little Way Cancer Support Centre in Clane.

"The centre has been in operation for the last 18 years in Kildare providing emotional and practical support to clients and their families who may be affected by cancer. It’s through the generosity of the public and fundraising initiatives such as the Drive-In-Ceili that we can offer our services free of charge to those affected by cancer," said the spokesperson.

"All funds raised go directly into the delivery of our services to our clients. The last eighteen months has been a difficult time for charities and we were delighted to be able to reopen our doors in June of this year. We sadly lost our co-founder Evelyn McKee in March of this year to cancer and having left such a wonderful legacy for the people of Kildare.

"As we look to the future we are committed to ensuring that these services will continue and as we emerge out of the pandemic that we will build on the solid foundations laid by Evelyn McKee and continue to provide cancer support services

based on our client needs and their wellbeing.

"We are thankful to Clane GAA who have kindly offered their club facilities however there will be a limited number of car spaces so to avoid disappointment arrive early. Gates will open at 2pm with the musicians going on stage at around 3pm for an afternoon filled with music and memories."

The entrance fee will be €10 per person per car with admittance free for children.

"If the sun shines please bring a travel chair so you can sit beside your car and listen to the music. We are so thankful to the people of Kildare for always supporting us as without them we would not be able to do what we do. The Little Way are also so grateful to the musicians and their family for coming together and fundraise for us by putting on a wonderful afternoon of live traditional music that will surely have us all tapping our feet," she added.

For enquiries about the event please contact Dearbhail Maloney, Little Way Cancer Support, Unit 2/3 Village Centre, Clane

Email: clane@little-way.org

Contact: 045902966