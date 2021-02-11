Bog concerns for large Prosperous housing development proposal

Kildare County Council has sought further information on a planning application for 94 dwellings and a creche in Prosperous over its concerns for Ballinafagh bog.

The application by Bernard Moran to the council on November 20 last attracted a lot of attention in the locality with over 10 submissions made. The council told the developer it is not satisfied that the development will not have an adverse impact on the bog. It said a drain from the site is going into the Slate river. It has asked the applicant to provide a Natural Impact Statement, prepared by a suitably qualified person.