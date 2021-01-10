Lockdown baking business is sweet success for busy Clane teenager

A teenage Kildare entrepreneur has gone from strength to strength with her own baking business which has taken off during the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year.

Clane resident Rachel Davitt (13), who attends St Wolstan’s Community School in Celbridge, started baking with her mother when she was six and hasn’t looked back since.

Rachel’s business, Rachie Bakes now has dozens of customers ordering goodies such as cakes, brownies and cupcakes.

Rachel said: “I learned the basics skills from my mam and my granny before teaching myself more advanced skills.

“Two years ago I started selling my bakes, and since then the brand of Rachie Bakes has grown hugely.

“I developed a lot of my skills over time through a lot of trial and error.”

The enterprising schoolgirl uses social media to promote her products to potential customers.

She explained: “I’m very lucky in that I was able to grow a loyal customer base through Instagram and Facebook, posting photos of baked goods I have made.

“I’m also very lucky that my customers give me a lot of repeat business and recommend me to their family and friends, as well as giving lovely reviews on Facebook!

“I have also had lots of support from the people in Clane and surrounding areas!”

Rachel has developed a wide selection of delicious bakes goods to choose from.

She said: “My delicious brownies have three flavor options — Toblerone Brownies, Oreo Brownies and the Original Brownie!

“I also recently launched my new ‘brookies’ with a cookie base and a brownie top, these are insane!

“I also bakes lemon drizzle which is so light and fluffy, and that is very popular!

“I have delicious scones and I also do many different flavors of cupcakes and cakes which are iced with my homemade buttercream icing, a lot of love and care go into all my bakes goods.

“For bigger cakes or big quantities of anything you can contact me directly.”

See www.rachiebakes.ie.