Clane gets set for The Playing Fields festival this weekend

Thousands of music fans will be flocking to Clane GAA this weekend for The Playing Fields music festival.

On Saturday, headliners The Stunning will be joined The Frank and Walters, Jerry Fish, Topso, Oski Bravo, Montauk Hotel, Padraig Cahill, Valhalla and Alice Lynskey.

On Sunday, top of the bill is The 4 Of Us who will be supported by Declan O'Rourke, Saarloos, The Two Johnnies, Dublin Gospel Choir, Empire Circus, Winter Heart and The Road Worn Frets.

A number of meetings with local residents and traders have taken place to address any concerns.

The festival committee will provide professional services and teams to eliminate issues in the following areas: residential access, public car parking, traffic management, noise pollution, alcohol consumption in public areas, anti-social behaviour, loitering, property damage, waste management and sanitary provision.

In addition, Gardaí will be present throughout the weekend.