Headline bands including The Stunning and The Four of Us announced for Clane's The Playing Fields festival

Great Irish line-up for Kildare festival

An extensive line-up of Irish bands has been announced for a two-day music festival to take place in Clane in August.

The Playing Fields festival will be staged for the first time at Clane GAA on August 24 and 25.

On Saturday, August 24, headliners The Stunning will be joined The Frank and Walters, Jerry Fish, Topso, Oski Bravo, Montauk Hotel, Padraig Cahill, Valhalla and Alice Lynskey.

On Sunday, August 25, headliners The 4 Of Us will be joined by Declan O'Rourke, Saarloos, The Two Johnnies, Dublin Gospel Choir, Empire Circus, Winter Heart and The Road Worn Frets.

A limited number of Early Bird tickets priced from €39.50 (One Day Ticket) and €69.50 (Two Day Weekend Ticket) are available until the 30 June from www.eventbrite.ie.