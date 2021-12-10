Technology company proposes new building in Kildare, planning permission documents show

A technology company has proposed the construction of a new building in County Kildare.

Planning permission documents show that Classic Technology Limited is asking Kildare County Council for permission to construct a two storey office/laboratories building with reception entrance area, staff toilets, shower room with goods-in delivery area and storage on ground floor with managers office and staff canteen facilities and staff toilets on first floor at Millennium Park in Osberstown, Naas.

In addition, the company is also seeking permission for the installation of new foul sewer and surface water sewer and connection into the existing Millennium Park drainage system and connection into the existing water mains.

Permission is also being sought for 27 surface car parking spaces including four E-Car charging points, 20 covered cycle parking spaces, delivery area and turning area on south east elevation and all site drainage/site development works.

The date received is listed as December 8, while the submission-by date is January 20 next and the due date is listed as February 10 next.

It is understood that the application is currently in the pre-validation stage.

According to its website, Classic Technology Ltd. is Ireland’s "country’s foremost independent test instrument supplier, representing many world leaders in their field."

It also says that it covers parameters such as Pressure, Mass, Temperature, Flow, Level, pH, Conductivity and Calibration Management Software, and is also the nation's only GE Druck Approved Service Centre.