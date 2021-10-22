ESB express interest in constructing temporary road on grounds of Pfizer Newbridge

The State owned company ESB has expressed interest in constructing a temporary road on the grounds of Pfizer in Newbridge, planning permission documents show.

It is understood that ESB is seeking permission from Kildare County Council (KCC) for the reopening of a temporary vehicular access point at the location of a historic entranced onto Pfizer site, off the R445, as well as to facilitate construction of the extension to the ESB Baroda 110kV Substation.

ESB is also asking for permission from KCC to remove the existing fence at the proposed entrance and to instead replace it with a security gate.

Following this, the description says that a temporary road is planned to be constructed between the entrance the existing road within the site.

It also shows that the proposed works at the entrance will be reinstated in order to match the existing arrangement following completion of the works at the substation.

The submission-by date is for November 11, while the date received is listed as October 21, and the due date is listed as December 15.

Recently, ESB announced that it will demolish two of its closed down peat-fired power plants in the midlands while also seeking planning permission for new technology hubs in order to allow "greater levels of renewable energy on the grid."