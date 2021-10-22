Search

22/10/2021

ESB express interest in constructing temporary road on grounds of Pfizer Newbridge

2020 news review: Jobs boost for as Pfizer moots Newbridge investment

File Pic: Pfizer Newbridge

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The State owned company ESB has expressed interest in constructing a temporary road on the grounds of Pfizer in Newbridge, planning permission documents show.

It is understood that ESB is seeking permission from Kildare County Council (KCC) for the reopening of a temporary vehicular access point at the location of a historic entranced onto Pfizer site, off the R445, as well as to facilitate construction of the extension to the ESB Baroda 110kV Substation.

ESB is also asking for permission from KCC to remove the existing fence at the proposed entrance and to instead replace it with a security gate.

Following this, the description says that a temporary road is planned to be constructed between the entrance the existing road within the site.

It also shows that the proposed works at the entrance will be reinstated in order to match the existing arrangement following completion of the works at the substation.

The submission-by date is for November 11, while the date received is listed as October 21, and the due date is listed as December 15.

Recently, ESB announced that it will demolish two of its closed down peat-fired power plants in the midlands while also seeking planning permission for new technology hubs in order to allow "greater levels of renewable energy on the grid."

KILDARE MUSIC: The Druids ready to make magic with long-awaited ‘hometown’ gigs

Newbridge boutique holding fundraiser for girl with Cerebral Palsy

Councillor reveals plans for proposed bus shelters near Newbridge

New auto garage premises planned beside N7

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media