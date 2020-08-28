Grow your business online with voucher of up to €2,500

The trading online voucher is an initiative which aims to support small Irish businesses to enhance their online trading presence.

Vouchers to the value of €2,500 (90% of eligible costs up to the maximum of €2,500) are now available through Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office.

The first step in applying is attending an online information seminar where businesses will receive an application form.

These are taking place; 4th, 10th and 17th September. You can register for the next seminar here: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/

Closing date for applications on 30th Sept 2020, or while funding is available

More information at: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Financial-Supports/Online-Trading-Vouchers/

Visit www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare for more information.