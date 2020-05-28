Co Kildare Fire Officer reporting return to reports of house fires by public with easing of lockdown restrictions

According to Co Kildare's Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Derek Whelan, during the country's time of total lockdown, the calls for domestic fires had 'been significantly down to what they were.'

He says that they are now, as the country is slowly starting to reopen again, 'getting calls back to the traditional.'

During lockdown, he says that there were very few call outs to road traffic accidents also in Co Kildare.

With unusually hot weather, there are reports of many forest fires, and now that there are more call outs to house fires, resources are starting to become a bit stretched, says Mr Whelan.