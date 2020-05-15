Tag a hero you know! Naas Nissan offers €100 servicing voucher to a frontline worker

In appreciation of frontline workers, Naas Nissan has teamed up with the Leinster Leader and Kildare Now to give away a €100 servicing voucher to somebody who works on the frontline.

Tag a frontline worker you know in the comments section on Facebook for this Leinster Leader or Kildare Now post, then like and share the post to give them a chance to win this great prize* so Naas Nissan can keep them and their vehicle on the road.

Naas Nissan, located at Newhall, Naas, are delighted to announce that they will also be offering all frontline staff 50% off labour for the first four weeks when they are back open to say a sincere "Thank You" for keeping us all safe.

This non-limited list includes: nurses, doctors, Gardaí, firefighters, medical workers, pharmacy workers, first responders, community volunteers, bank workers, delivery drivers, truck drivers, farmers, supermarket staff, shop staff, postal workers, military personnel, civil service employees.

Our service department is back open on May 18. Our phone lines are now back open to make a booking on 045 888438.

Every other worker on the frontline, please take no offence if your sector is not mentioned above because you too are included.

Stay safe out there please!

