Naas firm tests for coronavirus

A Naas-based laboratory is testing samples taken from people who suspect they are Covid-19 carriers.

The Enfer Group, founded in 1990, is an Irish technology group of companies which provide a range of products and services to the veterinary diagnostic industry.

The company is known to GAA fans as sponsors of GAA in Tipperary for about a decade up to 2011 and its logo was emblazoned on the jerseys worn by members of the senior hurling and football teams.

The company, based at the M7 Business Park, Newhall, has confirmed that the facility and its team in Co Kildare was asked to assist with the Covid-19 effort.

Enfer was asked by the National Virus Reference Laboratory to assist with regard to testing for the coronavirus.

“Since the request came in we have been working hard to ensure we offer NVRL all the support we can deliver given the unprecedented crisis facing the country,” the company said in a statement

The NVRL is based at University College Dublin and is overseeing the analysis of samples taken from the population.

It provides a diagnostic and reference service for clinicians investigating viral infections throughout Ireland. The laboratory is affiliated to the UCD’s School of Medicine.

