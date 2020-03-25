Kildare Local Enterprise Office supports for SMEs hit by Covid-19

Are you concerned about the impacts of Covid-19 on your business?

Contact Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office to avail of their FREE confidential business advisory service.

There is no need to manage the impact of Covid 19 on your own. Avail of the most appropriate advice and supports available from Kildare Local Enterprise Office is to help you navigate your business through this difficult situation.

If you wish to discuss any issues or concerns, please reach out to us as we have experts across: financial supports, business risk, HR , compliance and advisory ALL waiting to help YOU.

We are monitoring this ever changing situation closely and will update our advice and information accordingly on our website localenterprise.ie/Kildare in order to keep you up to date with the best advice for your business.

These supports are confidential and free of charge.

Email localenterprise@kildarecoco.ie or check out our website localenterprise.ie/Kildare.

Kildare Local Enterprise Office is here to support the Kildare business community.