New Renault KOLEOS available at Joe Mallon Motors in Naas

Renault Ireland has announced pricing and specifications for New Renault KOLEOS, the second phase of its flagship model, which is available now at Joe Mallon Motors from €40,990 RRP.

New KOLEOS retains the unmistakable space, comfort, styling, and long-distance refinement of the phase one model, first launched here in 2017, while offering customers a reduced purchase price and more luxurious equipment than ever before.

New KOLEOS features a number of changes to its exterior styling.

A new front bumper and full-length lateral satin chrome elements emphasise the width of the car, while new chrome trims on the sides and new rear bumper give a cleaner look.

The bigger changes are under the skin, in the form of two new engines. 2WD versions gain a new, 1.7 dCi 150 engine while the new 2.0 dCi 190 engine in 4WD versions offers a higher power output than its predecessor.

Meanwhile, both engines enjoy a significant improvement in CO2 emissions and fuel consumption compared to the outgoing dCi 175 version, and owners benefit from a reduction in motor tax from €570 to €390.

As before, all versions of Koleos come with the smooth, refined CVT automatic gearbox as standard.

The already generous equipment levels have been improved on New KOLEOS with two trims – Iconic and GT Line.

Iconic gains some of Renault’s “Easy Life” features in the form of hands-free parking, two- stage reclining rear seats and full LED headlights. Iconic versions also offer 7” touch screen with navigation, rear parking cameras, and blind spot and lane departure warning.

GT Line versions enjoy additions of an 8.7” touch screen and 19” two-tone alloys.

New Koleos is available now from €40,990 at Joe Mallon Motors with a 201 offer of €3,500

Guaranteed Savings with finance from Renault Bank.

For more information see: www.joemallonmotors.ie