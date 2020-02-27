Trading Online Voucher Seminar

Would you be interested in a €2,500 voucher to support your business with online trading?

For many businesses, the question is not whether to trade online, it's how to start. The Kildare Local Enterprise Office can help you improve your online trading presence with a voucher of up to €2,500.

Designed to assist small businesses, the Trading Online Voucher Scheme offers training and advice, along with financial assistance. Almost 6,000 small companies in Ireland have been able to grow their business online through the Trading Online Voucher Scheme, since it began in 2014.

The first step in applying for this voucher is simply attending this information seminar.

Book now by clicking HERE