CONNECT & LEARN Networking lunch with Blaise Brosnan

"Your future commercial success depends on your management capability"

Hosted by management consultant Blaise Brosnan of the Management Resource Institute, this networking lunch, part of Kildare Local Enterprise Week 2020, welcomes past and future participants of the Management Development Programme.

Join Kildare Local Enterprise Office with entrepreneur, business director and coach internationally renowned business consultant Blaise Brosnan on Thursday, March 5. Gain insight into the experience of business strategy and management development consultant over a complimentary lunch at the Killashee Hotel.

Blaise Brosnan has a unique blend of practical top management experience gained over 25 years in his capacity as Chief Executive of a well known National Irish business and later as business mentor to a range of Irish business types.

This seminar is also an introduction to the Kildare Local Enterprise Office Management Development Programme which consists of 15-weeks training and four onsite visits with Blaise Brosnan.

