Kill-based golf cart company
Kill-based golf cart company The Buggyman is hiring experienced or fully-qualified technicians.
Applicants should have a full, clean driving licence, a flexible, can-do attitude like working in a busy environment.
It also seeks apprentice technicians and parts personnel with at least five years' experience.
For more information, see below. CVs should be emailed to aoife@buggyman.net
