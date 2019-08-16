Sponsored Content

Kildare Jobs Alert: The Buggyman is hiring

Kill-based golf cart company The Buggyman is hiring experienced or fully-qualified technicians.

Applicants should have a full, clean driving licence, a flexible, can-do attitude like working in a busy environment.

It also seeks apprentice technicians and parts personnel with at least five years' experience.

For more information, see below. CVs should be emailed to aoife@buggyman.net